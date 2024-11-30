Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Drops By 50.0%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$85.73 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$85.73 and a 12 month high of C$85.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.55.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

