Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 36.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 26,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

