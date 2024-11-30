Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Drops By 47.3%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,229,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 25,125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
China Tower Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
China Tower Company Profile
