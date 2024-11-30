Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Drops By 47.3%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,229,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 25,125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

China Tower Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

