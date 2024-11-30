Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 18.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 946,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Computershare has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $18.85.
Computershare Company Profile
