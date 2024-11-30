Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 18.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 946,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Computershare has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $18.85.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

