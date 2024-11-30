Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 46.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

DGEAF opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. Diageo has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

