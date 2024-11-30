Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Decreases By 21.4%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 333,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,357. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

