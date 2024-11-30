Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Increases By 100.0%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLMY stock remained flat at $14.05 during trading hours on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3148 per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
