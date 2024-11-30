Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Expands By 71.9%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. 15,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,392. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

