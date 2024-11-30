Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 51.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
