Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Decreases By 20.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 16.3 %

EOSEW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,800. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

