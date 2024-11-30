Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 100.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

