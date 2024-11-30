Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Grows By 125.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the October 31st total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,315. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 573,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

