Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Grows By 125.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the October 31st total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,315. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
