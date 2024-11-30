Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 144.2%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.