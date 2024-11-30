Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declines By 23.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

