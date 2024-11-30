Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Grows By 26.6%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 31,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.