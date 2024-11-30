Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Drops By 50.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.49. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.