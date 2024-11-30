Short Interest in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Expands By 26.1%

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 575,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 122,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.