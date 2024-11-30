Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Increases By 79.9%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 91,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,740. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.
