Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Increases By 79.9%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 91,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,740. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

About Staffing 360 Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.