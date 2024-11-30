Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Grows By 53.6%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.5 days.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
SUPIF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.
About Supermarket Income REIT
