Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Grows By 53.6%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.5 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPIF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

