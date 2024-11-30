Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Decreases By 51.3%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,599.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
Shares of TYHOF stock remained flat at $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
