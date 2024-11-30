Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Decreases By 51.3%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,599.0 days.

Shares of TYHOF stock remained flat at $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

