Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Increases By 21.3%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 1,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $45.53.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth $567,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

