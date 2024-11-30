Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 32.6%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTA

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $2.51 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.