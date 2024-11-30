Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Snap-on by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.
Snap-on Price Performance
Snap-on stock opened at $369.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.
Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,531 shares of company stock worth $6,628,691 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
