SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOPH. Morgan Stanley cut SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 35.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 361,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

