Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 150,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Entegris by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,143,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 76.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,050,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 454,853 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

ENTG stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

