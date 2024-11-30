SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock remained flat at $2.23 during trading on Friday. 9,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at SPAR Group

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $51,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,126.10. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.