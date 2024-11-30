SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SPAR Group stock remained flat at $2.23 during trading on Friday. 9,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12.
In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $51,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,126.10. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,540 shares of company stock worth $827,417. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
