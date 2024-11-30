Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spire were worth $33,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spire by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 288,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SR opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.14 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

