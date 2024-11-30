Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 482,767 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 582,688 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ SVII remained flat at $11.22 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

