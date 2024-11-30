StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 86.1% in November

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 186,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,906. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in StealthGas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StealthGas by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

