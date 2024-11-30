StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 86.1% in November

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
StealthGas Price Performance
Shares of GASS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 186,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,906. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GASS
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.