Steven B. Klinsky Buys 2,400 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 2,400 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $28,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,118,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,351,448.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.94 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.91%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

