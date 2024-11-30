StockNews.com Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

