Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

SREDF stock remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

