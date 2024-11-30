Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.81.

NYSE:SUM opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Summit Materials by 147.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3,804.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

