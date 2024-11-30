Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 4.8 %

Sunshine Biopharma stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 143,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,091. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $608.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($9.94). The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

