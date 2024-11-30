TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOBAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

