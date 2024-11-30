T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
T&D Stock Up 14.9 %
TDHOY stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. T&D has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.
T&D Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.