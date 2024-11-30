T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

T&D Stock Up 14.9 %

TDHOY stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. T&D has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

