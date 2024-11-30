TD Securities Downgrades CI Financial (TSE:CIX) to Sell

TD Securities cut shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Company Profile

TSE:CIX opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.