Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,498.94. This trade represents a 27.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBS remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

