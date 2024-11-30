Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,259,000 after buying an additional 451,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.78. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

