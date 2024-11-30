Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00001527 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $182.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,036,247,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,783,270 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

