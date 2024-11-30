The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GGZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.