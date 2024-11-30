The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GGZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
