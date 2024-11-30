The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $67.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

ZION opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

