The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 62,346 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HP were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after buying an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

