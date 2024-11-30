The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.21 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

