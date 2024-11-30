The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 269 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Report on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.