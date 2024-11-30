The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Raised by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mosaic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 196,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

