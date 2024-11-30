The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Mosaic has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

