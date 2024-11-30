Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY remained flat at $14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.