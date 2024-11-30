Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VNQ opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

