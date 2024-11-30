Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

